US and Japan sign collaborative agreement on Glide Phase Interceptor

16th May 2024 - 17:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

GPI will aim to deliver a regional defensive capability. (Graphic: Raytheon)

Japan and the US will aim to strengthen regional deterrence while enhancing long-standing missile defence cooperation through developing a Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI).

The US DoD and Japan’s MoD have finalised a formal agreement for a Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) Cooperative Development (GCD) Project Arrangement under the US-Japan bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Projects (RDT&E).

By pursuing an agreement on GPI development, the two countries will aim to strengthen regional deterrence while enhancing long-standing missile defence cooperation.

The US Missile Defense Agency will be leading the development of GPI for the DoD, which will provide hypersonic missile defence capability during the glide-phase portion of hypersonic flight. As outlined in the GPI Cooperative Development (GCD), Japan will lead the development of rocket motors and propulsion components of the programme.

GPI will aim to deliver a regional defensive capability over time as part of a complete layered defensive architecture.

