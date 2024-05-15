OCCAR contracts MBDA for hypersonic interceptor phase
Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR - Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation en Matière d’Armement) has signed an agreement to fund a MBDA-led consortium conducting a study into the counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic concept with the associated weapon architecture.
MBDA has been leading the HYpersonic Defence Interceptor Study (HYDIS2) Consortium. In July 2023, the European Commission selected HYDIS2 for funding, with the governments of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands deciding to co-fund.
The HYDIS2 consortium has brought together 19 partners and more than 20 subcontractors in 14 European countries.
Along with MBDA in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the partners are ArianeGroup, AVIO, Avio Aero, Bayern-Chemie, CIRA, DLR, GKN Fokker, LYNRED, OHB System AG, ONERA, ROXEL France, THALES LAS France, TDW, THALES Netherlands and TNO.
The consortium will define scenarios, threat and weapons, and consolidate weapon system requirements.
Ultimately, HYDIS2 will select the most suitable counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic concept of interceptor for European nations’ needs, with the associated weapon system architecture to prepare an Assessment Phase and aim at an in-service date of 2035.
