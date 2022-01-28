Ulaq test-fires 12.7mm RWS

Ulaq USV with 12.7mm RCWS. (Photo: Ares Shipyards & Meteksan Defense)

The armed Ulaq USV will be used for base and port defence and reconnaissance and patrol missions.

Turkey’s Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defense have integrated and test-fired a 12.7mm remote control weapons station (RCWS) on the Ulaq USV, the two companies announced on 24 January.

In a joint press release, Ares Shipyard general manager Utku Alanç and Meteksan Defense president Selçuk Alparslan said: ‘We are aware of how important the Ulaq Unmanned Surface Vehicle is in the protection of sea borders, naval bases, ports and critical facilities.

‘In this context, we continue our intensive activities to integrate new systems to Ulaq within the scope of different requirements.’

In 2021, Ulaq conducted live missile firing tests, launching laser-guided missiles at a stationary target.