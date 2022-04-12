To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK to supply Ukraine with unspecified anti-ship missiles

12th April 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A Harpoon missile is fired from the Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The commitment to provide Ukraine with anti-ship missile systems came following a surprise visit to Kyiv by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 9 April.

The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with anti-ship missiles as the country continues to resist Russia’s invasion; however, the MoD would not say which specific system would be provided.

The UK is also supplying Ukraine with 120 armoured vehicles as part of the newly announced support.

Anti-ship missiles would help Ukraine deter potential amphibious or naval assaults on its Black Sea coast.

Asked what missiles the UK would provide, an MoD spokesperson told Shephard: ‘Following the Prime Minister’s visit to Ukraine the MoD continues to examine all options to provide further lethal aid to Ukraine, including anti-ship

