UK to supply Ukraine with unspecified anti-ship missiles

JFD supports Spanish Submarine Rescue Mothership
Navantia, the Spanish state-owned military shipbuilding company, has contracted JFD to assess its new Submarine Rescue Mothership vessel.
The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with anti-ship missiles as the country continues to resist Russia’s invasion; however, the MoD would not say which specific system would be provided.
The UK is also supplying Ukraine with 120 armoured vehicles as part of the newly announced support.
Anti-ship missiles would help Ukraine deter potential amphibious or naval assaults on its Black Sea coast.
Asked what missiles the UK would provide, an MoD spokesperson told Shephard: ‘Following the Prime Minister’s visit to Ukraine the MoD continues to examine all options to provide further lethal aid to Ukraine, including anti-ship
The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.
Sea trials are in progress in Germany of ENS Al-Aziz, the first of six MEKO A-200 vessels ordered by Egypt.
Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.