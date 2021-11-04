To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK still weighing up future surface to surface missile options

4th November 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A concept image of the MBDA Perseus missile. (Photo: MBDA)

The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.

The UK RN is still weighing up options for a future surface-to-surface missile requirement to replace Harpoon, with the First Sea Lord Adm Sir Tony Radakin (soon to become Chief of the Defence Staff) telling MPs on 2 November that there was a debate around whether to procure an interim solution or leave a gap until a more advanced weapon can be brought into service.

Current plans call for the UK to retire Harpoon in 2023. However, the RN paused plans to acquire an interim replacement for the weapon that would have bridged the gap until the entry into …

