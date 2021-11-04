UK still weighing up future surface to surface missile options

The UK RN is still weighing up options for a future surface-to-surface missile requirement to replace Harpoon, with the First Sea Lord Adm Sir Tony Radakin (soon to become Chief of the Defence Staff) telling MPs on 2 November that there was a debate around whether to procure an interim solution or leave a gap until a more advanced weapon can be brought into service.

Current plans call for the UK to retire Harpoon in 2023. However, the RN paused plans to acquire an interim replacement for the weapon that would have bridged the gap until the entry into …