UK RN could host C-UAS jammers

The UK RN could add a counter-UAS (C-UAS) capability to its vessels, as the MoD looks to find a way to defeat the potential threat posed by small Class 1 unmanned aircraft.

It would be the first time that the RN fitted a bespoke C-UAS solution on board its platforms, which would offer an alternative to kinetic options already fitted such as close-in weapon systems and small arms.

Small UAS are difficult to detect given their size and slow speeds. In 2017, a small drone was able to fly over and land on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth while