Royal Air Force to extend C-130J support contract with Serco

Serco has been awarded a 12-month contract extension to continue to support the C-130J Hercules at RAF Brize Norton.

The contract, awarded on 27 October, will cover the repair and support of the C-130J's AE2100 engine and its associated components.

The Serco team at RAF Brize Norton will provide propulsion system support until March 2023 when the C-130J is due to retire from service.

In addition to the C-130J contract, the company also provides engineering and support work for RAF Eurofighter Typhoon and CH-47F Chinook engines.