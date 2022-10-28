Royal Air Force to extend C-130J support contract with Serco
Serco has been awarded a 12-month contract extension to continue to support the C-130J Hercules at RAF Brize Norton.
The contract, awarded on 27 October, will cover the repair and support of the C-130J's AE2100 engine and its associated components.
The Serco team at RAF Brize Norton will provide propulsion system support until March 2023 when the C-130J is due to retire from service.
In addition to the C-130J contract, the company also provides engineering and support work for RAF Eurofighter Typhoon and CH-47F Chinook engines.
