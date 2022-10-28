To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal Air Force to extend C-130J support contract with Serco

28th October 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Serco team at RAF Brize Norton will provide propulsion system support until March 2023 when the C-130J is anticipated to retire from service. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Under the contract extension, Serco will continue supporting Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules operations with engine and associated equipment repairs until the fleet retires in 2023.

Serco has been awarded a 12-month contract extension to continue to support the C-130J Hercules at RAF Brize Norton.

The contract, awarded on 27 October, will cover the repair and support of the C-130J's AE2100 engine and its associated components.

The Serco team at RAF Brize Norton will provide propulsion system support until March 2023 when the C-130J is due to retire from service.

In addition to the C-130J contract, the company also provides engineering and support work for RAF Eurofighter Typhoon and CH-47F Chinook engines.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us