UK MoD seeks new intercept vessel

21st December 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The UK's ﻿Pacific 24 boats (pictured), among others, will be replaced through the project. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The Intercept and Escort craft project plans to replace four types of boats with up to 61 new craft.

The UK MoD has launched a tender to procure up to 61 new intercept vessels that will replace its existing stock of Avon Sea Rider, Pacific 22 and 24, Arctic 24, and Delta Dive RIBS.

The project has a firm requirement for 36 craft delivered over four years, with options for a further 25 craft over an additional two years that are currently unfunded.

The MoD has advertised the tender value at between £16 million ($21.11 million) for the firm requirement and £26 million including the optional extra craft.

Responding to a written parliamentary question, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said …

