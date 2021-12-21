UK MoD seeks new intercept vessel

Fincantieri to build second Logistics Support Ship for the Italian Navy
The Italian Navy’s first Logistic Support Ship, Vulcano, was delivered in March; Fincantieri has just been contracted to build a second vessel.
The UK MoD has launched a tender to procure up to 61 new intercept vessels that will replace its existing stock of Avon Sea Rider, Pacific 22 and 24, Arctic 24, and Delta Dive RIBS.
The project has a firm requirement for 36 craft delivered over four years, with options for a further 25 craft over an additional two years that are currently unfunded.
The MoD has advertised the tender value at between £16 million ($21.11 million) for the firm requirement and £26 million including the optional extra craft.
Responding to a written parliamentary question, defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said …
Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.
Perhaps the most important part of Adm Sir Ben Key’s tenure as First Sea Lord will not be the immediate RN of today, but setting the conditions for the navy of the future.
The first OPV for the Royal Australian Navy has been launched, but the programme is experiencing difficulties because of COVID-19 delays and weapon integration issues.
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.