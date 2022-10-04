To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK commits to two new survey ships, the first to be procured this year

4th October 2022 - 08:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Echo-class multi-role survey vessel HMS Enterprise. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Galvanised by the recent damage to the Nordstream pipelines, the UK is procuring new ships for keeping tabs on critical undersea infrastructure.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the UK MoD would procure two Multi Role Survey ships for seabed warfare.

Wallace said the first of the two ships would be purchased before the end of this year, fitted out in the UK and then enter service before the end of 2023.

The compressed timeline makes it almost certain the ship, first announced as the Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) requirement in 2021, will be a commercial vessel.

Wallace added that a second ship would be built in the UK but offered no timeline

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us