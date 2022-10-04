UK commits to two new survey ships, the first to be procured this year
Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the UK MoD would procure two Multi Role Survey ships for seabed warfare.
Wallace said the first of the two ships would be purchased before the end of this year, fitted out in the UK and then enter service before the end of 2023.
The compressed timeline makes it almost certain the ship, first announced as the Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) requirement in 2021, will be a commercial vessel.
Wallace added that a second ship would be built in the UK but offered no timeline
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
ECA Group and TechnicAtome partner on next-gen French nuclear subs
ECA Group will produce onboard electrical systems for next-generation French SSBNs.
-
Taiwan commissions first homemade LPD
Taiwan’s new LPD will enhance the island’s amphibious abilities and offer multirole capabilities to support mine countermeasures and logistics missions.
-
Raytheon to upgrade Phalanx CIWS for South Korea
Raytheon is upgrading and converting four Phalanx systems to the Block 1B Baseline 2 configuration for the Republic of Korea Navy.