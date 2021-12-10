UK and France receive new minehunting technology

Indonesia launches fifth missile boat
Progress is made in Indonesia on fast attack craft, tank landing ships and OPVs.
The UK MoD and French defence procurement agency DGA have each accepted delivery of new minehunting systems under the binational joint Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) programme.
On 23 November, the RN officially received a demonstrator system from Thales UK, OCCAR and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and it will now commence rigorous trials.
The remotely operated USV, named RNMB (Royal Navy Motor Boat) Apollo, can be controlled from sea or shore, deploying a towed synthetic aperture minehunting (TSAM) sonar to detect sea mines.
The technology sits alongside other MMCM systems provided through an extra …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Progress is made in Indonesia on fast attack craft, tank landing ships and OPVs.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s SeaVue surveillance system has been demonstrated during joint military exercises with the RAF and other NATO members.
The Middle East has proved a significant region for European shipbuilders such as Naval Group, Navantia and Fincantieri.
An Indian private-sector company has come up with a design for a midget submarine.
Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the USN.
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.