OCCAR deal paves way for a4ESSOR to provide SDR for European militaries

US Navy to advance maritime C2
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.
The multinational Alliance for ESSOR (a4ESSOR), a JV that is developing secure European software-defined radio (SDR) technology, has signed a procurement contract with the European cross-border procurement agency OCCAR to carry out the ESSOR New Capabilities (ENC) project.
The initiative has received funding from the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) under Grant Agreement No 044, plus the six ESSOR member countries Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Germany and Finland.
However, the project will also see the participation of new companies from non-ESSOR nations, such as Telespazio Belgium — a JV subsidiary of Telespazio comprising Leonardo (67% ownership) and Thales (33%) — and Edisoft Portugal.
ENC aims to develop new waveforms to increase the interoperability and security of European armed forces. For tactical land applications, these waveforms will be known as ESSOR WBWF and ESSOR NBWF; for air-ground-air the ESSOR 3DWF; and for SATCOM the ESSOR SATCOM WF.
The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.
Australia's leading telecom company has received a contract extension to provide communications support to the country's military.
US-based satellite services provider Intelsat has announced a first-ever demonstration of a new multi-orbit SATCOM solution for the US Army and the DoD.
Talium will facilitate the planning of complex missions with multiple aircraft, says Indra.
Militaries remain interested in low-altitude tethered balloons for base protection, or airships as high-altitude platforms for ISR and communications relay missions.
An industry-academia team has developed an ITAR-free anti-jamming capability.