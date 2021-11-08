To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

OCCAR deal paves way for a4ESSOR to provide SDR for European militaries

8th November 2021 - 11:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An agreement between a4ESSOR and OCCAR enables to carry out ESSOR New Capabilities project. (Photo: Leonardo)

A new project between a4ESSOR and OCCAR will increase interoperability between European armed forces.

The multinational Alliance for ESSOR (a4ESSOR), a JV that is developing secure European software-defined radio (SDR) technology, has signed a procurement contract with the European cross-border procurement agency OCCAR to carry out the ESSOR New Capabilities (ENC) project.

The initiative has received funding from the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) under Grant Agreement No 044, plus the six ESSOR member countries Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Germany and Finland. 

However, the project will also see the participation of new companies from non-ESSOR nations, such as Telespazio Belgium — a JV subsidiary of Telespazio comprising Leonardo (67% ownership) and Thales (33%) — and Edisoft Portugal.

ENC aims to develop new waveforms to increase the interoperability and security of European armed forces. For tactical land applications, these waveforms will be known as ESSOR WBWF and ESSOR NBWF; for air-ground-air the ESSOR 3DWF; and for SATCOM the ESSOR SATCOM WF.

