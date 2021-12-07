Thales launches XTRAIM sight

The XTRAIM day/night weapon is a compact and lightweight solution. (Photo: Thales)

The XTRAIM weapon sight features day/night decamouflage capabilities that previously could only be achieved by using several separate pieces of equipment.

Thales on 7 December announced the launch of a new weapon sight featuring day/night decamouflage capabilities that previously could only be achieved by using several separate pieces of equipment. Called XTRAIM, it is compatible with all shoulder-fired assault rifles and light machine guns.

Designed in collaboration with users to guarantee that its ergonomic design and functionalities match operational requirements, XTRAIM provides advantages in conventional and asymmetric combat situations according to a press release.

Since it weighs less than about 530g (including the battery) and is at least 70mm shorter than alternative solutions, it reduces the burden on the soldiers and improves their agility and endurance.

XTRAIM combines a reflex red-dot sight with thermal imaging technology to decamouflage (pick out targets from the background). The high brightness of the reticle in the red-dot sight makes it possible to identify and engage targets even in bright sunlight.

For night-time operations, XTRAIM is compatible with all types of NVG. In this configuration, the infrared images from the weapon sight are superimposed on the images from the light-intensification tubes in the goggles to deliver a target decamouflage capability in low-light conditions.

The ergonomic design of weapon sight allows users to shoot with both eyes open, either in day and night conditions, while remaining fully aware of their surroundings.

The company also supplies other optronic solutions to dismounted troops. The Sophie family comprises night vision equipment, thermal imagers and other sensors.