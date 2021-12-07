Thales launches XTRAIM sight

WFEL awards GuS Periscopes contract under Boxer programme
WFEL and the GuS Periscopes have signed a 10-year contract to provide periscopes and windows for the UK Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme.
Thales on 7 December announced the launch of a new weapon sight featuring day/night decamouflage capabilities that previously could only be achieved by using several separate pieces of equipment. Called XTRAIM, it is compatible with all shoulder-fired assault rifles and light machine guns.
Designed in collaboration with users to guarantee that its ergonomic design and functionalities match operational requirements, XTRAIM provides advantages in conventional and asymmetric combat situations according to a press release.
Since it weighs less than about 530g (including the battery) and is at least 70mm shorter than alternative solutions, it reduces the burden on the soldiers and improves their agility and endurance.
XTRAIM combines a reflex red-dot sight with thermal imaging technology to decamouflage (pick out targets from the background). The high brightness of the reticle in the red-dot sight makes it possible to identify and engage targets even in bright sunlight.
For night-time operations, XTRAIM is compatible with all types of NVG. In this configuration, the infrared images from the weapon sight are superimposed on the images from the light-intensification tubes in the goggles to deliver a target decamouflage capability in low-light conditions.
The ergonomic design of weapon sight allows users to shoot with both eyes open, either in day and night conditions, while remaining fully aware of their surroundings.
The company also supplies other optronic solutions to dismounted troops. The Sophie family comprises night vision equipment, thermal imagers and other sensors.
Military cooperation between India and Russia shows few signs of waning owing to American political pressure.
Has Mali become the first customer for the Chinese-made VN2C 6x6 armoured personnel carrier?
Procurement of the Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected was not mentioned in the recent Future Soldier plan or the earlier Integrated Review, but the MoD claims that plans have not yet been finalised.
Russian military engineers and sappers have received the mine clearance UGV, Uran-6, for the first time.
Rostec subsidiary, High-Precision Weapons Holding, has modified the Kornet-EM to be fitted onto any vehicle or carrier.