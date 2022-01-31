Ufuk signals step-change for Turkish intelligence collection

Turkish efforts to improve COMINT and SIGINT capabilities took a step forward in mid-January when TCG Ufuk (A-591) was commissioned into the country's navy.

Prime contractor STM officially described it as a test and training ship although, in reality, Ufuk is the first indigenously built vessel designed to deliver data for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Boosting at-sea intelligence collection is important to Turkey for two main reasons. It reduces the risks associated with low-level aerial reconnaissance (a Turkish Air Force RF-4E aircraft on a SIGINT mission was shot down over Syria in 2012, for example); and it also enhances