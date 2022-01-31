Ufuk signals step-change for Turkish intelligence collection

Atlas Elektronik to deliver further autonomous minehunter to RN
The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.
Turkish efforts to improve COMINT and SIGINT capabilities took a step forward in mid-January when TCG Ufuk (A-591) was commissioned into the country's navy.
Prime contractor STM officially described it as a test and training ship although, in reality, Ufuk is the first indigenously built vessel designed to deliver data for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).
Boosting at-sea intelligence collection is important to Turkey for two main reasons. It reduces the risks associated with low-level aerial reconnaissance (a Turkish Air Force RF-4E aircraft on a SIGINT mission was shot down over Syria in 2012, for example); and it also enhances
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
The four Baden-Württemberg-class F125 ships were built by the ARGE F125 consortium of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and NVL Group.
The latest annual report from the weapons testing authority in the DoD highlighted new design shortfalls in Ford-class aircraft carriers. The EMALS, arrestor gear, weapons elevators, and dual-band radar are not hitting reliability targets.
The armed Ulaq USV will be used for base and port defence and reconnaissance and patrol missions.
China will give two submarines to Thailand so it can train more effectively as it awaits the delivery of its first new boat.