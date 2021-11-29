Turkey receives indigenously manufactured submarine head section

Indra to equip South Korea’s KSS III submarine with Pegaso electronic defence system
Spain’s Indra systems announced the new contract on 25 November.
STM has provided coordination and engineering services for the first indigenously manufactured torpedo-tube head sections, which is only produced by a few countries, at the Gürdesan Shipyard.
The torpedo section was produced for Reis-class submarines and has been delivered to Gölcük Shipyard Command on 13 September 2021. Three more deliveries are expected by March 2022.
The first torpedo section produced and delivered using national resources will be integrated into TCG MURATREİS, the third submarine of the New Type Submarine Project (NTSP).
Özgür Güleryüz, general manager, STM, commented: ‘As part of NTSP, we have so far localised 33 systems… working with 19 local companies’.
The navy rolled out the first Reis-class submarine in December 2018 and the final delivery is expected by 2027.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Reis-class submarine is a German design that builds upon the Type 209 and is in service with four countries: Greece, Portugal South Korea and Turkey.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the naming and induction ceremony for the support ship Aias.
The Indian Navy's submarine-building programme has now reached the two-thirds point, with a fourth boat commissioned.
Value of heavyweight torpedo deal from NAVSEA exceeds $1 billion with the latest contract modification.
Austal USA — which built the Independence-class LCS vessels — could maintain them at bases in the Asia-Pacific region until late 2026.
Removing two Type 23 frigates from service early and extending the life of three others would enhance RN fleet availability, says Adm Sir Tony Radakin.