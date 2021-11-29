To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey receives indigenously manufactured submarine head section

29th November 2021 - 15:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

STM has completed the construction of the first submarine head section, to be integrated with the third submarine of the NTSP. (Photo: STM)

STM has completed the construction of the first indigenously manufactured head section, which houses the torpedo tubes, for the NTSP.

STM has provided coordination and engineering services for the first indigenously manufactured torpedo-tube head sections, which is only produced by a few countries, at the Gürdesan Shipyard.

The torpedo section was produced for Reis-class submarines and has been delivered to Gölcük Shipyard Command on 13 September 2021. Three more deliveries are expected by March 2022.

The first torpedo section produced and delivered using national resources will be integrated into TCG MURATREİS, the third submarine of the New Type Submarine Project (NTSP).

Özgür Güleryüz, general manager, STM, commented: ‘As part of NTSP, we have so far localised 33 systems… working with 19 local companies’.

The navy rolled out the first Reis-class submarine in December 2018 and the final delivery is expected by 2027.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Reis-class submarine is a German design that builds upon the Type 209 and is in service with four countries: Greece, Portugal South Korea and Turkey.

