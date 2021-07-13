To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Germany, Norway order six Type 212CD submarines

13th July 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of the Type 212CD submarine. (Photo: thyssenkrupp Marine Systems)

Germany and Norway have placed a long-awaited contract for six Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the largest order in the company’s history.

Germany and Norway have ordered six identical Type 212CD submarines from TKMS worth €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion). Two of the submarines are destined for the German Navy and four for the Norwegian Navy.

Germany’s TKMS and Norway’s Kongsberg preceded the order with the signing of a cooperation agreement on 7 July. Kongsberg will supply its ORCCA combat system elements for the six new 212CD submarines and the Naval Strike Missile to both nations’ navies.

The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from TKMS to KTA Naval Systems – itself a joint venture between the ...

