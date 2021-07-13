Germany, Norway order six Type 212CD submarines

Germany and Norway have ordered six identical Type 212CD submarines from TKMS worth €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion). Two of the submarines are destined for the German Navy and four for the Norwegian Navy.

Germany’s TKMS and Norway’s Kongsberg preceded the order with the signing of a cooperation agreement on 7 July. Kongsberg will supply its ORCCA combat system elements for the six new 212CD submarines and the Naval Strike Missile to both nations’ navies.

The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from TKMS to KTA Naval Systems – itself a joint venture between the ...