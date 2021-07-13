Germany, Norway order six Type 212CD submarines

Morocco in talks to buy two FREMM frigates, reports claim
According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.
Germany and Norway have ordered six identical Type 212CD submarines from TKMS worth €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion). Two of the submarines are destined for the German Navy and four for the Norwegian Navy.
Germany’s TKMS and Norway’s Kongsberg preceded the order with the signing of a cooperation agreement on 7 July. Kongsberg will supply its ORCCA combat system elements for the six new 212CD submarines and the Naval Strike Missile to both nations’ navies.
The contract for the ORCCA Combat System is a subcontract from TKMS to KTA Naval Systems – itself a joint venture between the
Israel Shipyards is supplying the Israeli Navy with four Shaldag MK V boats which will be adapted to meet its requirements.
Atlas Elektronik will equip Germany’s Frankenthal-class (Type 332) minehunters with the latest Integrated Mine Countermeasures System (IMCMS) between 2022 and 2025.
Norway and Germany have jointly contracted Kongsberg to provide a naval combat system and Naval Strike Missiles.
Despite bullish pronouncements from government and navy officials, a glance at recent history indicates that further delays are likely in the upgrade and overhaul of the Russian Navy flagship.