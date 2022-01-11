HMS Prince of Wales gears up for NATO operations

UK hunts for extra large autonomous underwater vehicle
The UK RN is increasingly looking to fill roles across its fleet with autonomous or uncrewed capabilities.
The UK's second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, on 11 January formally took on the role of command ship for the maritime aspect of NATO's Response Force ahead of a busy year of NATO operations.
The RN assumed command of the NATO Response Force on 1 January, taking over from the French Navy.
As the command ship, Prince of Wales will lead an international task group and operate in the Arctic, Baltic, and Mediterranean regions.
Commander UK Strike Force, led by RAdm Mike Utley will direct the multi-national force.
Prince of Wales will depart …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UK RN is increasingly looking to fill roles across its fleet with autonomous or uncrewed capabilities.
USS Richard M McCool Jr was launched on 7 January as the 13th out of 26 San Antonio-class LPDs for the USN.
Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radar family will equip seven classes of USN ships.
Main Bulgarian naval assets to be supported by Varna shipyard.
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.