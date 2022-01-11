To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HMS Prince of Wales gears up for NATO operations

11th January 2022 - 09:07 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

﻿HMS Prince of Wales bridge island with the NATO badge next to its pennant number. (Photo: HMS Prince of Wales/ Crown Copyright via Twitter)

The aircraft carrier takes on a key NATO responsibility at a time of increased tensions between the alliance and Russia.

The UK's second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, on 11 January formally took on the role of command ship for the maritime aspect of NATO's Response Force ahead of a busy year of NATO operations.

The RN assumed command of the NATO Response Force on 1 January, taking over from the French Navy.

As the command ship, Prince of Wales will lead an international task group and operate in the Arctic, Baltic, and Mediterranean regions.

Commander UK Strike Force, led by RAdm Mike Utley will direct the multi-national force.

Prince of Wales will depart …

