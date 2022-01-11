HMS Prince of Wales gears up for NATO operations

The UK's second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, on 11 January formally took on the role of command ship for the maritime aspect of NATO's Response Force ahead of a busy year of NATO operations.

The RN assumed command of the NATO Response Force on 1 January, taking over from the French Navy.

As the command ship, Prince of Wales will lead an international task group and operate in the Arctic, Baltic, and Mediterranean regions.

Commander UK Strike Force, led by RAdm Mike Utley will direct the multi-national force.

Prince of Wales will depart …