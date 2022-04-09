Turkish USV developers showcase progress

First MEKO A-200 frigate for Egypt commences sea trials
Sea trials are in progress in Germany of ENS Al-Aziz, the first of six MEKO A-200 vessels ordered by Egypt.
Turkish companies were prominent at the recent DIMDEX 2022 exhibition in Qatar, underlining the close diplomatic, strategic and military ties between Ankara and Doha.
One notable deal sealed at DIMDEX was an agreement between the Yonca Onuk JV and the Qatari Emiri Naval forces to export four more MRTP 24/U-class fast patrol boats to be used by SOF.
The company did not provide a delivery date for the MRTP 24/U Special Operations Craft (SOC), each of which weighs 5t and is 26.3m long and 5.53m in the beam.
The MRTP 24/U SOC has a top speed of more than 50kt
Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.
Pakistan modified its fourth Azmat-class missile boat when it was built in Karachi. A series of smaller but similar gunboats is also on the cards.
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.