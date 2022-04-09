To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish USV developers showcase progress

9th April 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Mock-up of the latest Ulaq ASW variant, seen at DIMDEX 2022. (Photo: Tayfun Ozberk)

The recent DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar showcased various uncrewed naval platforms developed in Turkey.

Turkish companies were prominent at the recent DIMDEX 2022 exhibition in Qatar, underlining the close diplomatic, strategic and military ties between Ankara and Doha.

One notable deal sealed at DIMDEX was an agreement between the Yonca Onuk JV and the Qatari Emiri Naval forces to export four more MRTP 24/U-class fast patrol boats to be used by SOF.

The company did not provide a delivery date for the MRTP 24/U Special Operations Craft (SOC), each of which weighs 5t and is 26.3m long and 5.53m in the beam.

The MRTP 24/U SOC has a top speed of more than 50kt

