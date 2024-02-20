Turkish Gür-class submarines set for upgrade

Turkey’s STM (Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret A.Ş) has been selected to lead a mid-life upgrade of the Turkish Navy’s four Gür-class (Type-209/1400) submarines, a programme of upgrade already underway on earlier Preveze-class boats.

A joint venture of STM-Aselsan-ASFAT-Havelsan has been contracted by Turkey’s Defence Industry Agency to carry out work to improve critical navigation, mechanical and communication systems onboard the boats to extend the service-life of the submarines.

The programme, in which STM will undertake responsibility for system procurement and platform integration, will be expected to be completed in six years.

The Gür-class submarines are a newer version of the Preveze-class boats featuring more modern systems despite their identical appearance.

The older boats have already being upgraded to include locally made Advent Müren combat management systems, as well as INS, conductivity, temperature and depth probes, a chilled water system and static inverters – all upgrades which will be included in the newer boats.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the submarines displace 1,477t surfaced and 1,611t submerged. They measure 62m in length, have a berth of 6.2m and a draft of 5.5m.

Powered by four MTU 12V 396 SB83 diesel engines producing 5,364hp, with four alternators and a Siemens motor giving 4,000hp, the submarines can produce a top speed of 10kt surfaced and 21.5kt dived, with a range of 8,200nm at 10kt surfaced and 400nm at 4kt dived. They have a diving depth of 280m and an endurance of 50 days.