To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkish firm launches new family of UUVs

24th October 2024 - 15:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

An artist’s impression of the STM NETA 300 at work. (Image credit: STM)

STM unveiled the first of its new uncrewed autonomous underwater vehicles, promising larger and more capable models to come.

STM launched a new uncrewed autonomous underwater vehicle (UUV), known as the “NETA 300”, at Saha Expo in Istanbul this week.

Devised principally as a mine-detection vessel, the NETA 300 was pitched as having both a military and civilian use case, which will open up multiple sales channels for the vessel. Built on modular principles with a flexible design that allows its deployment on a wide range of missions, the 300 version was launched as only the first in what STM called “a family of platforms” in the UUV sphere. It will be of most immediate use in shallow waters, up to 300 metres, and having been announced, has now moved on to its pool and sea testing phases.

While designed primarily as a military mine-detector and disposal vessel, at launch, STM said it could be effective in a range of roles, “from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to anti-submarine warfare, explosive disposal, and pipeline and geophysical surveys”.

Related Articles

Turkey’s first commercial-built special operations submarine passes pressure hull test

Then the plan is to develop medium-sized and larger unmanned underwater vehicles that can operate at greater depths and on different, longer-term missions. It is in this notion of a full family of UUVs that STM sees the NETA family’s potential export value among what it calls “friendly and allied nations”.

At launch, the NETA 300 had a maximum speed of 5 knots and a maximum operating life of 24 hours on a single battery charge. Larger UUVs would be able to carry sturdier batteries for longer operating lives between charges. The UUV can operate autonomously when deployed on mine countermeasure missions, using side-scan and gap-filling sonar technologies to identify mines in suspected high-risk areas.

STM released no exact timeframe for the growth of the NETA family of UUVs, and the timeline will likely depend on take-up of the initial NETA 300 offering.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us