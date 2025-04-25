To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Interview: DSTA collaborates with Leonardo, Thales and Safran for naval C-UAS

Interview: DSTA collaborates with Leonardo, Thales and Safran for naval C-UAS

25th April 2025 - 08:45 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

So-called ‘smart munitions’ being developed by the DSTA will be fired from existing Leonardo 76mm guns to engage drones. (Photo: Republic of Singapore Navy)

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, DSTA chief Ng Chad-son outlines how the agency is reshaping defence tech development through deeper collaboration with industry partners, from AI-enhanced radar to smart naval munitions.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has been working with Leonardo, Thales and Safran on developing a cost-effective naval counter-unmanned aerial system solution. The development comes at a time when the country’s technology and procurement agency shifts from a buyer–vendor dynamic to a collaborative one.

Speaking to Shephard, DSTA CEO Ng Chad-son said DSTA was working with Thales to co-developed AI algorithms to reduce false alarms produced by radar, which in turn would reduce operator workloads. At the same time, the agency has been collaborating with Safran on computer vision on existing electro-optics, which will allow operators to

