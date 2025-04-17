Fincantieri and TKMS partner for Philippine submarine bid

Fincantieri and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) have signed an Industrial Collaboration Agreement (ICA) to bid for a contract for submarines required by the Philippine Navy.

The Philippine Navy has been looking to acquire at least two diesel-electric submarines since 2015 as a priority, as the country has no submarines in its fleet as yet.

The acquisition is scheduled as part of the Horizon 3 modernisation programme, which is set to run from 2023 to 2028, and the Philippine Navy reportedly has US$1.8 billion to spend on the right vessels.

Both Fincantieri and TKMS were already in the bidding process