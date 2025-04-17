To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fincantieri and TKMS partner for Philippine submarine bid

17th April 2025 - 10:06 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

The design for the U212 NFS submarine. (Image: Fincantieri)

The companies have banded together to promote the Fincantieri U212 NFS offering, and hinted that the collaboration may not be a one-bid phenomenon.

Fincantieri and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) have signed an Industrial Collaboration Agreement (ICA) to bid for a contract for submarines required by the Philippine Navy.

The Philippine Navy has been looking to acquire at least two diesel-electric submarines since 2015 as a priority, as the country has no submarines in its fleet as yet.

The acquisition is scheduled as part of the Horizon 3 modernisation programme, which is set to run from 2023 to 2028, and the Philippine Navy reportedly has US$1.8 billion to spend on the right vessels.

Both Fincantieri and TKMS were already in the bidding process

