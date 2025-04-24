Thin-line towed arrays on uncrewed vessels deliver more cost-effective sonar, says SEA

Historically, towed array sonar has been a transformative technology, giving beyond-the-horizon awareness of the undersea environment. But such towed arrays have traditionally been large, bulky pieces of equipment, requiring larger crewed vessels to use them.

Now though, technological miniaturisation is producing towed arrays that are small enough for light crewed vessels and even for the new generation of uncrewed vessels to use.

Chris Tucker, sonar product technical authority at SEA, recently explained the advances in towed array technology at the UDT conference in Oslo. Shephard asked him why navies should be looking into it.

“Towed array sonar has always been a