L3Harris expands footprint across Europe via Everest NL and new contracts
L3Harris is expanding its presence in Europe by offering integrated solutions to European navies – specifically The Netherlands and the navies of Nordic countries – as it develops new uncrewed surface vessels and offers satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions for regional armed forces.
The company plans to work with partners to offer integrated solutions to navies which are undertaking major modernisation projects. Specifically, L3Harris is monitoring the Dutch Navy’s frigate programme, as well as the Nordic navies’ own frigate project.
“We are positioning ourselves to be their partners for frigate solutions and maritime solutions like mine-hunting and undersea operations,” Tiziana Cotugno,
