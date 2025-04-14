Indonesia commits to further collaboration with Turkey, eyes Kaan jet and MILDEN programmes
Indonesia and Turkey have committed to review existing defence programmes and discuss “new cooperation opportunities including joint production”, marking a step forward in Turkey’s strategy to expand international partnerships and boost its defence exports.
Indonesia also expressed interest in working with Turkey to help develop Kaan – Turkey’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet programme.
The declaration of the intention to work more closely together on projects was made by President Prabowo Subianto during a visit to Ankara, Turkey to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 10 April.
“We are very thankful. Indonesia wants to take part in the joint development
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
L3Harris moves forward with aerial, CUAS & software solutions
L3Harris Technologies is investing in new systems and software for maritime operations and modernising the US Navy’s fleet of MPAs
-
Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the lead customer for the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and the platform has been ordered by several countries with platforms ordered by the UK, with the US and NATO also selecting the platform.
-
Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade
The heavy-fuel engine V-Bat was officially showcased at Sea Air Space, after it was first teased in February 2025.