Indonesia commits to further collaboration with Turkey, eyes Kaan jet and MILDEN programmes

14th April 2025 - 13:06 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The Kaan programme is due to enter service by 2028, according to TAI. (Photo: TAI)

The two countries have already signed defence industrial partnerships in recent years, most recently between Republikorp and Turkish firm Baykar in February 2025.

Indonesia and Turkey have committed to review existing defence programmes and discuss “new cooperation opportunities including joint production”, marking a step forward in Turkey’s strategy to expand international partnerships and boost its defence exports.

Indonesia also expressed interest in working with Turkey to help develop Kaan – Turkey’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet programme.

The declaration of the intention to work more closely together on projects was made by President Prabowo Subianto during a visit to Ankara, Turkey to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 10 April.

“We are very thankful. Indonesia wants to take part in the joint development

