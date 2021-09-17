Turkey delivers bow section for Reis-class submarine

On 13 September, Turkish defence company STM delivered the bow section (called section 50, or the torpedo section) of the future TCG Muratreis, the third Reis-class (Type 214TN) submarine.

The Gürdesan company manufactured it in Turkey using indigenous materials for the first time, with engineering and coordination services provided by primary contractor STM.

This delivery represents a milestone for Turkish shipbuilding industry because it is the first section 50 ever manufactured in Turkey.

STM Defence stated in a press release, ‘We have achieved a historic success by manufacturing the bow section housing the torpedo tubes in Turkey for the ...