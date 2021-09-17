To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Turkey delivers bow section for Reis-class submarine

17th September 2021 - 06:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS

The first torpedo/bow section built in Turkey for the Reis class has been handed over. (STM)

Turkish industry has achieved a milestone by delivering a locally manufactured submarine bow section.

On 13 September, Turkish defence company STM delivered the bow section (called section 50, or the torpedo section) of the future TCG Muratreis, the third Reis-class (Type 214TN) submarine.

The Gürdesan company manufactured it in Turkey using indigenous materials for the first time, with engineering and coordination services provided by primary contractor STM.

This delivery represents a milestone for Turkish shipbuilding industry because it is the first section 50 ever manufactured in Turkey.

STM Defence stated in a press release, ‘We have achieved a historic success by manufacturing the bow section housing the torpedo tubes in Turkey for the ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users