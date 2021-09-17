Turkey delivers bow section for Reis-class submarine

Raytheon Technologies highlights advanced minehunting capabilities (Studio)
Raytheon UK and Atlas Elektronik will demonstrate the AQS-20C towed sonar's minehunting capability to the Royal Navy.
On 13 September, Turkish defence company STM delivered the bow section (called section 50, or the torpedo section) of the future TCG Muratreis, the third Reis-class (Type 214TN) submarine.
The Gürdesan company manufactured it in Turkey using indigenous materials for the first time, with engineering and coordination services provided by primary contractor STM.
This delivery represents a milestone for Turkish shipbuilding industry because it is the first section 50 ever manufactured in Turkey.
STM Defence stated in a press release, ‘We have achieved a historic success by manufacturing the bow section housing the torpedo tubes in Turkey for the ...
The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand and France on the other.
Malaysia says ship acquisition plans are on track, as the third Chinese-built Littoral Mission Ship is handed over.
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area.
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.