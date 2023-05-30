To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TKMS hands over second Egyptian MEKO frigate

30th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Egypt is procuring four MEKO A-200 EN frigates from TKMS. (Photo: TKMS)

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has handed over the second of four MEKO A-200 EN frigates to the Egyptian Navy.

During a 26 May ceremony at Bremerhaven, Germany, the ship was named Al-Qahhar and accepted by the Egyptian Navy.

Under the programme, three MEKO A-200 EN frigates are being built in Germany, and the fourth ship will be built locally at Egypt's Alexandria Shipyard.

Work on Al-Qahhar began in December 2019, with the keel laid in March 2020. The vessel was then later launched in August 2021.

The third ship of the programme will be handed over by TKMS later this year.

Commander in Chief of the Egyptian Navy, VAdm Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa, said: 'This project is considered a role model for many countries in the field of joint military industrialisation,'

'Today, with the delivery of the 'Al-Qahhar' frigate, our project has reached its midway.'

The vessels have been ordered to replace the ageing US Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, which comprise the bulk of the Egyptian Navy's escort fleet.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

