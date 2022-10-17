To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Euronaval 2022: Egypt formally receives first MEKO A-200 and names second

17th October 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Egyptian Navy frigate Al-Aziz. (Photo: TKMS)

Twin milestones on 14 October mark progress in the Egyptian MEKO A-200 programme.

The Egyptian Navy on 14 October received its first MEKO A-200 frigate from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

Al-Aziz ‘was accepted by the Egyptian Navy after only 38 months of the contract becoming effective’, TKMS announced in a statement.

As well as the ceremony for Al-Aziz, the second-in-class frigate was named Al-Qadeer.

Four MEKO A-200 vessels are on order from the Egyptian Navy under a September 2018 contract worth €2.3 billion (US$2.5 billion), approved by the German government in April 2019.

First steel was cut in September 2019 and the future Al-Aziz was launched in April 2021.

The four MEKO A-200 frigates are being procured to replace the ageing US Oliver Hazard Perry-class vessels that comprise the bulk of the Egyptian Navy's escort fleet.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

