Euronaval 2022: Egypt formally receives first MEKO A-200 and names second
The Egyptian Navy on 14 October received its first MEKO A-200 frigate from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
Al-Aziz ‘was accepted by the Egyptian Navy after only 38 months of the contract becoming effective’, TKMS announced in a statement.
As well as the ceremony for Al-Aziz, the second-in-class frigate was named Al-Qadeer.
Four MEKO A-200 vessels are on order from the Egyptian Navy under a September 2018 contract worth €2.3 billion (US$2.5 billion), approved by the German government in April 2019.
First steel was cut in September 2019 and the future Al-Aziz was launched in April 2021.
The four MEKO A-200 frigates are being procured to replace the ageing US Oliver Hazard Perry-class vessels that comprise the bulk of the Egyptian Navy's escort fleet.
