Keel laid for Brazil's MEKO-based Tamandaré frigate

On 24 March, The Brazilian Navy and Águas Azuis, a special-purpose entity formed by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Embraer Defense & Security and Atech laid the keel for a future Brazilian Tamandaré frigate.

The keel laying saw a section of the ship corresponding to the forward engine room, which will be fitted with two engines, a gearbox and other equipment, positioned at its build site.

TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard said: 'We will provide the Brazilian Navy with high-end frigates that combine the edge of naval technology, innovation and robust combat capabilities and that will contribute greatly to Brazil's national security in protecting the Amazônia Azul and beyond.'

Tamandaré will be launched in mid-2024 and delivered to the Brazilian Navy by the end of 2025.

Steel cutting for the second-in-class ship is scheduled for later this year.

The Tamandaré-class is based on the German MEKO A-100 design and the programme is part of the Brazilian Navy's plan to expand and modernise its fleet with new multi-role vessels.

The ships have been designed to be fitted with MBDA CAMM missiles, a Leonardo 76/62mm main gun, and a Bofors 40 Mk4 secondary weapon system.