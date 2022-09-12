Every picture tells a story as Egyptian Navy frigate obtains Italian EW upgrade

Recent photographic evidence shows that at least one of the two Italian-built FREMM frigates for Egypt has been equipped with new electronic countermeasures (ECM) and SATCOM systems.

Shephard reported in January 2022 that several ECM technologies were removed from the Egyptian FREMM vessels for reasons of Italian national security — but images released by US Naval Forces Central Command on 30 August revealed that the Egyptian Navy frigate Al-Galala is now fitted with a new ECM system and SATCOM antenna.

When the original €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) contract was signed in August 2020 for the two FREMM frigates, local media