Every picture tells a story as Egyptian Navy frigate obtains Italian EW upgrade
Recent photographic evidence shows that at least one of the two Italian-built FREMM frigates for Egypt has been equipped with new electronic countermeasures (ECM) and SATCOM systems.
Shephard reported in January 2022 that several ECM technologies were removed from the Egyptian FREMM vessels for reasons of Italian national security — but images released by US Naval Forces Central Command on 30 August revealed that the Egyptian Navy frigate Al-Galala is now fitted with a new ECM system and SATCOM antenna.
When the original €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) contract was signed in August 2020 for the two FREMM frigates, local media
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
NZ pilots prepare to fly P-8As
New Zealand is in the process of introducing a new maritime patrol aircraft capability into its air force with the acquisition of new P-8A aircraft.
-
US Navy retains Lockheed Martin for additional Integrated Submarine Imaging System work
The USN has ordered engineering services for the Integrated Submarine Imaging System.
-
Canada to complete MCM project review
Canada's delayed autonomous mine-hunting system acquisition project may finally be restarted.