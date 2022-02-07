Textron unveils SECAT expeditionary cargo craft

Textron Systems SECAT concept. (Photo: Textron Systems)

Textron Systems believes surface effect ship technology could be used to provide specialised performance capabilities that traditional monohull vessels cannot.

On 2 February, Textron Systems unveiled its new Surface Effect Cargo Amphibious Transport (SECAT) craft, designed to support logistics behind the US Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations and Distributed Maritime Operations concepts.

The company said that as focus shifts from ‘land-based competitions to large sea-based operations’, there is an increased requirement for expeditionary logistics, something the SECAT would address.

The SECAT concept features an aluminium catamaran hull with a flexible bow and stern seals containing an air cushion between the ridge side hulls.

Textron said the design allowed reduced resistance for high-speed manoeuvres and made the craft more resilient to subsurface shockwaves.

SECAT would be able to carry 500t of cargo at 50kts over 500nm in high sea states, according to a company press release.