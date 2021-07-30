US waits a while longer to lay down the LAW

Sonar 2150 passes sea acceptance trials
Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.
Shephard has learned that USMC and USN are still to finalise armament requirements and other survivability features as part of their design concept for the planned Light Amphibious Warship (LAW).
Under the Force Design 2030 modernisation programme, the USN and USMC envisage a fleet of 28-30 LAW vessels — essentially a rear-ramp landing craft with a pointed bow — to operate in the Indo-Pacific littoral region for 30 days at a time.
Each LAW would carry about 40 USN crew plus 75 Marines and their associated ground vehicles, to act as a forward deterrence presence and a ‘ready force ...
The German Navy’s Brandenburg-class (F123) frigates will get new radars and fire control directors.
Wärtsilä Defense is to conduct repairs on Independence-class LCS vessels.
Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.
Israel Shipyards hopes its Themistocles-class corvette — named after the legendary Athenian naval strategist — will beat out its rival European Patrol Corvette (EPC) to fill Greece's corvette requirement.
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.