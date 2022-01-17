To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army to select next-gen rifle supplier in Q4 2022

17th January 2022 - 21:01 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

NGSW-R is the planned replacement for the M4A1. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.

After announcing Vortex Optics as the supplier of the Next Generation Squad Weapons - Fire Control (NGSW-FC) system, the US Army plans to select the company that will provide the rifle (NGSW-R) and the automatic rifle (NGSW-AR) elements in Q4 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team (CFT), a US Army official told Shephard that although the prototype test phase for the rifle and the automatic rifle have not been completed, there are plans to progress with the programme in the coming months.

‘We expect to down-select to one vendor and begin equipping the first unit in the …

