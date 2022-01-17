US Army to select next-gen rifle supplier in Q4 2022

France selects Saab’s Barracuda camouflage systems
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
After announcing Vortex Optics as the supplier of the Next Generation Squad Weapons - Fire Control (NGSW-FC) system, the US Army plans to select the company that will provide the rifle (NGSW-R) and the automatic rifle (NGSW-AR) elements in Q4 2022.
Speaking on behalf of the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team (CFT), a US Army official told Shephard that although the prototype test phase for the rifle and the automatic rifle have not been completed, there are plans to progress with the programme in the coming months.
‘We expect to down-select to one vendor and begin equipping the first unit in the …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.
Milrem Robotics will help the Italian Army to develop a clear path to how remote autonomous vehicles and architectures can generate operational advantages for troops in urban operations.
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.