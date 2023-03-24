To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Textron nets contract to develop mine countermeasure system that doesn't need towing

Textron nets contract to develop mine countermeasure system that doesn't need towing

24th March 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The MAGNUSS onboard payload system follows on from the towed mine sweep Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) pictured above, which is integrated onto USVs. (Photo: Textron Systems)

Removing the need to tow an array would allow mine countermeasure USVs to access previously hard-to-reach areas.

The US Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded a new contract to Textron to build a new mine countermeasures (MCM) payload for MCM USVs that does not need towing.

Worth $20.7 million, the contract covers development of the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) MCM technology.

The payload comprises a high-temperature superconducting magnetic source with advanced acoustic gear.

MAGNUSS is an ONR-sponsored future naval capability effort expected to transition into a Naval Sea Systems Command programme to equip the MCM USV.

Work on the contract is expected to be concluded by March 2026.

Textron Systems project

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

