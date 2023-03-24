Textron nets contract to develop mine countermeasure system that doesn't need towing
The US Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded a new contract to Textron to build a new mine countermeasures (MCM) payload for MCM USVs that does not need towing.
Worth $20.7 million, the contract covers development of the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) MCM technology.
The payload comprises a high-temperature superconducting magnetic source with advanced acoustic gear.
MAGNUSS is an ONR-sponsored future naval capability effort expected to transition into a Naval Sea Systems Command programme to equip the MCM USV.
Work on the contract is expected to be concluded by March 2026.
Textron Systems project
