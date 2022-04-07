Autonomous platform helps USMC to reach for the beach

The US Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded Martin Defense Group a contract worth up to $14.97 million to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility (AVUSM).

The deal, awarded under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for USN and USMC science and technology, covers ‘technology development and maturation’ with the objective of transitioning to USN and/or USMC acquisition programmes, the DoD announced on 6 April.

The ONR envisages AVUSM as autonomously delivering a lay-flat fuel line hose from a floating embarkment platform, through the surf zone, to above a high waterline for fuel delivery in support of USMC expeditionary advanced base operations.

‘This is also known as a Reach-to-the-Beach capability,’ the DoD noted.

Work on the baseline three-year contract is expected to be completed by 5 April 2025 but it could be extended until 2029 if options are exercised.