Autonomous platform helps USMC to reach for the beach

7th April 2022 - 13:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USMC requires a capability to help provide fuel for expeditionary advanced base operations. (Photo: USMC)

Office of Naval Research picks Martin Defense to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility, which would help to deliver fuel ashore in support of expeditionary advanced base operations.

The US Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded Martin Defense Group a contract worth up to $14.97 million to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility (AVUSM).

The deal, awarded under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for USN and USMC science and technology, covers ‘technology development and maturation’ with the objective of transitioning to USN and/or USMC acquisition programmes, the DoD announced on 6 April.

The ONR envisages AVUSM as autonomously delivering a lay-flat fuel line hose from a floating embarkment platform, through the surf zone, to above a high waterline for fuel delivery in support of USMC expeditionary advanced base operations.

‘This is also known as a Reach-to-the-Beach capability,’ the DoD noted.

Work on the baseline three-year contract is expected to be completed by 5 April 2025 but it could be extended until 2029 if options are exercised.

