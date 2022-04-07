Autonomous platform helps USMC to reach for the beach

Al Taweelah handover marks completion of Leonardo upgrade for Bahraini navy
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.
The US Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded Martin Defense Group a contract worth up to $14.97 million to develop an Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility (AVUSM).
The deal, awarded under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for USN and USMC science and technology, covers ‘technology development and maturation’ with the objective of transitioning to USN and/or USMC acquisition programmes, the DoD announced on 6 April.
The ONR envisages AVUSM as autonomously delivering a lay-flat fuel line hose from a floating embarkment platform, through the surf zone, to above a high waterline for fuel delivery in support of USMC expeditionary advanced base operations.
‘This is also known as a Reach-to-the-Beach capability,’ the DoD noted.
Work on the baseline three-year contract is expected to be completed by 5 April 2025 but it could be extended until 2029 if options are exercised.
After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.
Pakistan modified its fourth Azmat-class missile boat when it was built in Karachi. A series of smaller but similar gunboats is also on the cards.
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.
The penultimate Legend-class National Security Cutter for the US Coast Guard was launched on 3 April.
Al Jubail was handed over to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces a little over three years since first steel was cut, and the new corvette will be commissioned into service in March 2023.