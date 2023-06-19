Terma to provide target detection radars for Norway's corvette upgrade

Terma has announced that it will supply Scanter 6000 radars as part of Umoe and Kongsberg’s upgrade of the Royal Norwegian Navy's Skjold-class corvettes. The upgrade will extend the operational lifespan of these vessels with modernised systems and equipment.

The Scanter 6000 can provide simultaneous small target detection, helicopter guidance and large and small target detection at close and maximum range. It has also demonstrated performance against non-cooperative targets in harsh weather conditions, the company says.

The Scanter 6000 successfully completed a factory acceptance test earlier in June. These trials validated the robustness and reliability of the radars for integration into the upgraded corvettes.

Norway's six-Skjold-class stealth corvettes are undergoing the upgrade between 2020 and 2024 to allow them to remain in service through at least 2030.

The ships have a displacement of 274t and measure 47.5m in length, with a beam of 13.5m and a draft of 1mThey have a maximum speed of 60kt and a range of 800nmi at a cruising speed of 40kt. The vessels have a crew complement of 15 or 16.

Shephard recently reported that Norway may consider ultimately rationalising its surface fleet, replacing seven different classes of ship, including the Skjold, with two standard models built to mainly commercial standards with modular mission equipment.