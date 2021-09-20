DSEI 2021: SubSea Craft confident design will deliver

VICTA in the Portsmouth Camber Docks. (Photo: SubSea Craft)

SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.

UK manufacturer SubSea Craft has launched sea trials of its VICTA diver delivery unit with a view to beginning subsurface trials next year.

In its first round of testing, SubSea Craft CEO Scott Verney told Shephard, VICTA would undergo static trials on the water before progressing to dynamic testing. The same model will be followed for the later subsurface trials.

VICTA is designed to operate at a speed of up to 40kt on the surface over 250nmi before transitioning to the subsurface for the covert delivery of divers or equipment.

Asked whether he expected the trials to result in any design changes or modifications, Verney said he was confident the design of VICTA was where it should be.

Verney explained: ‘'We effectively think digital first then craft second, rather than craft first, digital second. The design process and our digital foundation give me the confidence that we've got the right design.'

The SubSea Craft CEO went on to say he would be surprised if there were no glitches in the sea trials, as their purpose is to push VICTA to its limits and solve any problems that may arise.

From its inception, designing VICTA has involved computer fluid dynamics and a digital thread helping to future-proof its development, Verney explained.

VICTA is lowered into the water. (Photo: SubSea Craft)

In terms of the next steps for VICTA after the trials, Verney described 'a kind of productionisation phase for our clients', adding that VICTA 'will continue to develop and will continue to expand its capability'.

He added that the open architecture in VICTA gives SubSea Craft 'the ability to develop additional technology with various partners to make capability greater', while also enabling the company 'to explore other maritime technology capabilities that need to be developed'.

A key design feature of VICTA is its ability to be cached on the seabed, allowing its crew to conduct operations, return to the vehicle and covertly exfiltrate from an area.

As requirements for uncrewed systems continue to increase, Verney told Shephard that SubSea Craft would explore and develop autonomous capabilities in whatever form that takes hold.

He added: ‘That [autonomy development] might be part of the technology development that we do with our partners.

'But [there is] absolutely something that VICTA as a capability hub is ready for, which is an open architecture craft that means we can start exploring further down that autonomous spectrum towards autonomous capability and whatever that requirement might be.'

Several countries are said to have outlined a requirement for the type of capability provided by VICTA, although SubSea Craft cannot divulge identities.

Flexibility is at the core of the design, with additional capabilities, including the ability for VICTA to be airdropped or transported by a 40ft ISO container. Modular systems could allow the vessel to be deployed from any naval platform with the space to carry the craft.

Verney added that the vessel's size was designed with this in mind.

VICTA uses a fly-by-wire system to reduce workload for its pilot. Surface and subsurface navigation capabilities incorporate radar, GPS, inertial navigation and sonar.