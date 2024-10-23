Germany and UK build stronger naval ties in North Atlantic
The UK and Germany have agreed to stronger naval ties in the North Atlantic and North Sea, particularly in undersea activity.
The agreement formed part of the wider Trinity House bilateral defence agreement, but is expected to have significant impact on undersea protection in the northern zone.
The aim of the closer collaboration, as laid out in the agreement, was to establish a clearer picture of underwater activity, significantly contributing to the protection of Critical Undersea Infrastructure and Sea Lines of Communications.
To achieve the desired clarity, the two nations agreed to the co-ordination of combined and joint operations in
