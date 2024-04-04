US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025
The US Coast Guard (USCG) has declared its intention to invest US$1.1 billion in the procurement and construction of new vessels, as well as in improving and sustaining its in-service capabilities. The fund will form part of the service’s $13.8 billion budget proposal to cover its activities in FY2025.
The resources requested for shipbuilding will cover acquisitions and upgrades of National Security Cutters (NSC), Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC), Fast-Response Cutters (FRC) and Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC).
“We must continue to invest today to ensure the Coast Guard fleet of tomorrow is ready,” claimed Adm Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the USCG.
Speaking
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Royal Marines to be quipped with new snowmobiles
The Royal Navy purchased the vehicles from Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) for more than £10 million (US$12.6 million).
-
Indonesia chooses French Naval Group to support building of two submarines
Indonesia has signed a contract with Naval Group to support the construction of two Scorpene Evolved Full LIB submarines via technology transfer.
-
Frigate building in South America – the fleet renewal challenge
South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.
-
US Coast Guard to invest nearly $500 million in Arctic capabilities
The branch has been seeking icebreakers, cutters, C3 and ISR solutions, as well as uncrewed aerial and maritime platforms.