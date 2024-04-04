To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025

4th April 2024 - 15:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Christening ceremony of the medium endurance offshore patrol cutter. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The service has requested funds to procure and build new vessels, as well as modernise its current fleet.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has declared its intention to invest US$1.1 billion in the procurement and construction of new vessels, as well as in improving and sustaining its in-service capabilities. The fund will form part of the service’s $13.8 billion budget proposal to cover its activities in FY2025.

The resources requested for shipbuilding will cover acquisitions and upgrades of National Security Cutters (NSC), Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC), Fast-Response Cutters (FRC) and Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC).

“We must continue to invest today to ensure the Coast Guard fleet of tomorrow is ready,” claimed Adm Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the USCG.

