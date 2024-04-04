US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has declared its intention to invest US$1.1 billion in the procurement and construction of new vessels, as well as in improving and sustaining its in-service capabilities. The fund will form part of the service’s $13.8 billion budget proposal to cover its activities in FY2025.

The resources requested for shipbuilding will cover acquisitions and upgrades of National Security Cutters (NSC), Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC), Fast-Response Cutters (FRC) and Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC).

“We must continue to invest today to ensure the Coast Guard fleet of tomorrow is ready,” claimed Adm Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the USCG.

Speaking