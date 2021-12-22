STADT Naval joins Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette consortium

Rendering of the ﻿European Patrol Corvette. (Image: Naviris)

According to STADT Group founder and CEO Hallvard Slettevoll, the invitation and acceptance into the European Patrol Corvette consortium recognised the company’s experience in maritime electric propulsion.

Norwegian company STADT Naval has been approved as a partner in the Naviris-coordinated European naval industry consortium that is developing the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC).

On 9 December, the Naviris JV and Navantia submitted an offer for the European Defence Fund’s (EDF) MMPC call.

The EDF tender for the MMPC relates to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) EPC project launched in 2019.

As a partner in the consortium, STADT Naval will be responsible for the studying and basic design of an electric power grid for hybrid and electric propulsion.

STADT Naval said studies and design work would incorporate switchboards, electric drives, motors and geared propeller solutions.

The company said a standard interface for ‘integration and modularisation’ would be a ‘vital’ part of the work.

Slettevoll added the company’s Stealth Lean Propulsion technology would form a basis for the EPC project ‘with Stealth, silent, highly efficient and future proof propulsion for the new European Corvette Vessels’.

The PESCO EPC project includes Italy, France, Spain and Greece. Denmark and Norway are co-financing the initiative, and Portugal is signed up as an observer.