STADT Naval joins Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette consortium

Future French carrier may receive EMALS and AAG from US
US State Department approves potential $1.32 billion deal for electromagnetic aircraft launch system and aircraft arresting gear to be sold to France — Congress will now decide.
Norwegian company STADT Naval has been approved as a partner in the Naviris-coordinated European naval industry consortium that is developing the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC).
On 9 December, the Naviris JV and Navantia submitted an offer for the European Defence Fund’s (EDF) MMPC call.
The EDF tender for the MMPC relates to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) EPC project launched in 2019.
As a partner in the consortium, STADT Naval will be responsible for the studying and basic design of an electric power grid for hybrid and electric propulsion.
STADT Naval said studies and design work would incorporate switchboards, electric drives, motors and geared propeller solutions.
The company said a standard interface for ‘integration and modularisation’ would be a ‘vital’ part of the work.
Slettevoll added the company’s Stealth Lean Propulsion technology would form a basis for the EPC project ‘with Stealth, silent, highly efficient and future proof propulsion for the new European Corvette Vessels’.
The PESCO EPC project includes Italy, France, Spain and Greece. Denmark and Norway are co-financing the initiative, and Portugal is signed up as an observer.
The keel was laid for the first French Navy FDI frigate on 16 December; at the same time, the PSIM sensor mast was powered up.
The Intercept and Escort craft project plans to replace four types of boat with up to 61 new craft.
The Italian Navy’s first Logistic Support Ship, Vulcano, was delivered in March; Fincantieri has just been contracted to build a second vessel.
Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.
Perhaps the most important part of Adm Sir Ben Key’s tenure as First Sea Lord will not be the immediate RN of today, but setting the conditions for the navy of the future.