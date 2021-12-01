To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

PESCO project to develop building blocks for future European ships

1st December 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

4E will cover five principal areas of development. (Image: Navantia)

From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.

A new Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) project, the Essential Elements of European Escort (4E) programme, seeks to develop blocks of systems that can be included in ships built by EU countries between 2030 and 2045.

4E development efforts will cover five areas: combat systems; communication systems; information systems; platform management; and system-of-systems integration.

According to PESCO, initially identified systems include anti-surface missile defence, electromagnetic and directed-energy weapons, smart damage control systems, astronomical navigation systems independent from SATCOM, and efficient energy and propulsion systems using a common EU fleet fuel, among others.

While the above systems are examples given by PESCO, …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users