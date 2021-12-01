PESCO project to develop building blocks for future European ships

Naval Group rolls out latest Barracuda-class sub
Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.
A new Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) project, the Essential Elements of European Escort (4E) programme, seeks to develop blocks of systems that can be included in ships built by EU countries between 2030 and 2045.
4E development efforts will cover five areas: combat systems; communication systems; information systems; platform management; and system-of-systems integration.
According to PESCO, initially identified systems include anti-surface missile defence, electromagnetic and directed-energy weapons, smart damage control systems, astronomical navigation systems independent from SATCOM, and efficient energy and propulsion systems using a common EU fleet fuel, among others.
While the above systems are examples given by PESCO, …
Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.
The Russian Navy awaits Tsirkon hypersonic missile deliveries in 2022.
Spain’s Indra systems announced the new contract on 25 November.
STM has completed the construction of the first indigenously manufactured head section, which houses the torpedo tubes, for the NTSP.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the naming and induction ceremony for the support ship Aias.