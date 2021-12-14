EDF receives Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette offer

Indian spate of tests includes a missile-assisted torpedo
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
The Naviris JV and Navantia on 9 December submitted an offer for the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) under the European Defence Fund (EDF).
The offer relates to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project that was launched in 2019, with MMPC the name of the EDF tender.
In a 13 December release, Fincantieri (which forms part of the Naviris JV with Naval Group) said the proposal maximises ‘synergies’ and collaboration between European shipbuilding industries.
Through joint development of the EPC, it added the companies aimed to ‘ensure European sovereignty’ in the second-line ship sector.
The EPC PESCO project includes Italy, …
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Construction of two new 90m-long modular multimission patrol vessels is just one aspect of naval modernisation in Bulgaria.
Indigenous construction of Pakistan's new conventional submarines is now under way.
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.