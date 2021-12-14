To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EDF receives Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette offer

14th December 2021 - 16:23 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of the ﻿European Patrol Corvette. (Photo: Naviris)

Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.

The Naviris JV and Navantia on 9 December submitted an offer for the  Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) under the European Defence Fund (EDF).

The offer relates to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project that was launched in 2019, with MMPC the name of the EDF tender.

In a 13 December release, Fincantieri (which forms part of the Naviris JV with Naval Group) said the proposal maximises ‘synergies’ and collaboration between European shipbuilding industries.

Through joint development of the EPC, it added the companies aimed to ‘ensure European sovereignty’ in the second-line ship sector.

The EPC PESCO project includes Italy, …

