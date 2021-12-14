EDF receives Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette offer

The Naviris JV and Navantia on 9 December submitted an offer for the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) under the European Defence Fund (EDF).

The offer relates to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project that was launched in 2019, with MMPC the name of the EDF tender.

In a 13 December release, Fincantieri (which forms part of the Naviris JV with Naval Group) said the proposal maximises ‘synergies’ and collaboration between European shipbuilding industries.

Through joint development of the EPC, it added the companies aimed to ‘ensure European sovereignty’ in the second-line ship sector.

The EPC PESCO project includes Italy, …