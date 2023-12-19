ST Engineering eyes military applications for Airfish 8 WIG craft

AirX, a joint venture between Singapore-based ST Engineering and Wigetworks, has been developing the Airfish 8 wing-in-ground (WIG) effect craft with military applications in mind.

Potential missions the craft could support include amphibious operations, the insertion of special forces operators and sensor payload deployments.

WIG craft, like the Airfish 8, utilise air pressure generated between it and the water surface to fly in a pocket of air above the water, thereby avoiding rough sea states or obstacles.

Leon Tan, general manager of AirX, told Shephard during Indo Pacific 2023 in November that the Airfish 8 operates at about 90