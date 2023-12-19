To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ST Engineering eyes military applications for Airfish 8 WIG craft

19th December 2023 - 12:19 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

ST Engineering and Wigetworks started a joint venture to develop and market the Airfish WIG in July 2023. (AirX / Widgetworks)

AirX’s Airfish WIG craft, which has been studied by the US Marine Corps in recent years, has been positioned to support a variety of missions in the littorals.

AirX, a joint venture between Singapore-based ST Engineering and Wigetworks, has been developing the Airfish 8 wing-in-ground (WIG) effect craft with military applications in mind.

Potential missions the craft could support include amphibious operations, the insertion of special forces operators and sensor payload deployments.

WIG craft, like the Airfish 8, utilise air pressure generated between it and the water surface to fly in a pocket of air above the water, thereby avoiding rough sea states or obstacles.

Leon Tan, general manager of AirX, told Shephard during Indo Pacific 2023 in November that the Airfish 8 operates at about 90

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

