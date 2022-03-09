Sonardyne, MSubs collaborate on autonomous naval capabilities

Sonardyne and MSubson 8 March announced a strategic partnership to advance long-endurance autonomous underwater platform capabilities for the UK defence sector.

Under an MoU, the pair will integrate Sonardyne’s commercial-off-the-shelf navigation, communication and imagining payloads into MSubs extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) to offer naval forces better underwater situational awareness.

Sondardyne supplies technologies will include the SPRINT-Nav X hybrid inertial-Doppler navigation sensor suitable for GNSS-denied environments, AvTrak 6 long-range tracking, command and control instrument, and Vigilant forward-looking sonar.

The MSubs XLUUV is being used to help the RN understand future roles for uncrewed vessels in underwater surveillance, reconnaissance and ASW missions.

The two companies said the announcement built on success working with UK Defence.

The duo is targeting emerging opportunities such as Project CETUS, the RN’s plan to acquire an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).