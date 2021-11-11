Sonardyne and Wavefront demonstrate XLUUV obstacle avoidance

UK tunes MEWSIC to exploit complex electromagnetic environment
An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.
Sonardyne and Wavefront have demonstrated underwater obstacle avoidance technology on the MSubs built and operated extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV).
The Vigilant forward-looking sonar was tested as part of the first phase of the UK Defence and Security Accelerator’s (DASA's) ‘Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Testbed – Opportunity to Integrate’ competition.
For the trial, the Vigilant sonar projector and receiver array were mounted in the bow of the S201 XLUUV and used to create a bathymetric map used by the submersible to navigate.
Data from the sensor was also overlaid with existing charts of the area beyond the breakwater outside Plymouth Sound, …
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.
NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.