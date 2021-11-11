To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sonardyne and Wavefront demonstrate XLUUV obstacle avoidance

11th November 2021 - 12:02 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Msubs S201 XLUUV. (Photo: Sonardyne)

DASA is testing commercial-off-the-shelf technologies on a supersized uncrewed underwater vessel.

Sonardyne and Wavefront have demonstrated underwater obstacle avoidance technology on the MSubs built and operated extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV).

The Vigilant forward-looking sonar was tested as part of the first phase of the UK Defence and Security Accelerator’s (DASA's) ‘Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Testbed – Opportunity to Integrate’ competition.

For the trial, the Vigilant sonar projector and receiver array were mounted in the bow of the S201 XLUUV and used to create a bathymetric map used by the submersible to navigate. 

Data from the sensor was also overlaid with existing charts of the area beyond the breakwater outside Plymouth Sound, …

