Sonardyne and Wavefront demonstrate XLUUV obstacle avoidance

Sonardyne and Wavefront have demonstrated underwater obstacle avoidance technology on the MSubs built and operated extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV).

The Vigilant forward-looking sonar was tested as part of the first phase of the UK Defence and Security Accelerator’s (DASA's) ‘Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Testbed – Opportunity to Integrate’ competition.

For the trial, the Vigilant sonar projector and receiver array were mounted in the bow of the S201 XLUUV and used to create a bathymetric map used by the submersible to navigate.

Data from the sensor was also overlaid with existing charts of the area beyond the breakwater outside Plymouth Sound, …