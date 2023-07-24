Singapore receives first Invincible-class submarine
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has taken delivery of its first Type 218SG Invincible-class submarine in a homecoming ceremony held at Changi Naval Base on 20 July.
The second-in-class Impeccable was shipped via a heavy load carrier on a two-month journey from Kiel, Germany, to Singapore, arriving on 8 Jul.
Impeccable was launched along with Illustrious on 13 Dec 2022. The Singaporean MoD said the submarine would continue to conduct a ‘series of local sea trials and workup towards full operationalisation’.
Shephard understands that local sea trials will test the submarine and relevant cooling systems in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
OSI to deliver T-ACT navigation systems to German navy for small craft operations
OSI Maritime Systems has been contracted to provide T-ACT tactical and high-speed navigation systems to the German Navy for its small craft operations. The advanced capabilities support complex missions and interoperability.
-
HHI completes concept design for future South Korean OPV
Using its export designs as a basis, Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed a concept design of an OPV for the South Korean Navy.