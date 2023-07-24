Singapore receives first Invincible-class submarine

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has taken delivery of its first Type 218SG Invincible-class submarine in a homecoming ceremony held at Changi Naval Base on 20 July.

The second-in-class Impeccable was shipped via a heavy load carrier on a two-month journey from Kiel, Germany, to Singapore, arriving on 8 Jul.

Impeccable was launched along with Illustrious on 13 Dec 2022. The Singaporean MoD said the submarine would continue to conduct a ‘series of local sea trials and workup towards full operationalisation’.

Shephard understands that local sea trials will test the submarine and relevant cooling systems in the