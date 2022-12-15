To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore, Germany strengthen submarine ties as new Type 218SGs launched

15th December 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Singapore's Type 218SG Illustrious at ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems' Kiel shipyard. (Photo: author)

The two countries' navies will cooperate on best practices for submarine training, it was revealed at the joint launch ceremony for two of Singapore's Invincible-class boats as more details of the design emerged.

The Singapore and German governments have announced the establishment of a Submarine Affiliation Programme between the two countries' navies, following a state visit by Singapore's prime minister to Germany

The arrangement will see both navies conducting professional two-way exchanges of best practices on submarine training.

The announcements were made at the joint launch ceremony for the second and third boats of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) Type 218SG Invincible-class submarines, Impeccable and Illustrious at ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Kiel on 13 December.

More details of the Type 218SG also surfaced, including a newly designed electric rudder drive

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

