Singapore, Germany strengthen submarine ties as new Type 218SGs launched

The Singapore and German governments have announced the establishment of a Submarine Affiliation Programme between the two countries' navies, following a state visit by Singapore's prime minister to Germany

The arrangement will see both navies conducting professional two-way exchanges of best practices on submarine training.

The announcements were made at the joint launch ceremony for the second and third boats of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) Type 218SG Invincible-class submarines, Impeccable and Illustrious at ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Kiel on 13 December.

More details of the Type 218SG also surfaced, including a newly designed electric rudder drive