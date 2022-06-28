German government bids to take over defunct MV Werften Rostock shipyard
The German government has confirmed to Shephard that it has submitted a bid to take over the Rostock site of defunct shipbuilder MV Werften.
A spokesperson for the German MoD said that in close consultation with parliament, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht decided to make an offer to acquire the real estate and other fixed assets, such as operating equipment, of the former MV Werften in Rostock.
The decision followed the move by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to raise national defence spending above 2% of GDP and create a €100 billion ($105 billion) fund to modernise the German Armed Forces.
More from Naval Warfare
-
F-110 frigate passes critical design review
All five planned F-110 frigates will be delivered by 2032.
-
Sweden begins to mull A26 successor
Early work on a future next-generation submarine is progressing under the unofficial name 'UB30'.
-
North Sea trials start for K130 corvette Köln
Sea trials are underway for the K130 corvette Köln.
-
Philippines orders six OPVs from South Korea
In a midnight deal, just before the current Philippine administration leaves office, Manila has ordered six OPVs from Seoul.
-
Brazil signs polar vessel contract
Construction of the Navio de Apoio Antártico (NApAnt) is scheduled to begin this year.
-
Raytheon to continue development of counter-hypersonic missile design
A modification to an Other Transaction Agreement deal will see Raytheon finalise system requirements and accelerate development of its Glide Phase Interceptor design.