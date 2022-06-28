To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German government bids to take over defunct MV Werften Rostock shipyard

28th June 2022 - 12:27 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The MV Werften Rostock shipyard. (Photo: MV Werften)

After an in-administration MV Werften shipyard was snapped up by TKMS, the German government is eyeing a Rostock facility to turn it into a naval MRO base.

The German government has confirmed to Shephard that it has submitted a bid to take over the Rostock site of defunct shipbuilder MV Werften.

A spokesperson for the German MoD said that in close consultation with parliament, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht decided to make an offer to acquire the real estate and other fixed assets, such as operating equipment, of the former MV Werften in Rostock.

The decision followed the move by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to raise national defence spending above 2% of GDP and create a €100 billion ($105 billion) fund to modernise the German Armed Forces.

