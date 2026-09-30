From the Baltic to the Gulf: where USV procurement is heading next
The opening of Saildrone’s European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark on 17 August 2026 was presented as a company milestone. Set against the procurement signals emerging globally, it reads as wider evidence that navies are beginning to adopt uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) as working parts of the fleet.
Saildrone, a US developer of USVs, said its Danish base would support new construction projects at Van der Valk Shipyard in the Netherlands, Umoe Mandal in Norway and Southern Spars in Poland. The company, which announced a European subsidiary in April 2025 backed by a US$60 million funding round led by the Export and
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