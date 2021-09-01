Silent Sentinel secures Mexican naval base coastal surveillance contract

Surveillance and security systems provider, Silent Sentinel, will supply its Osiris Searcher as part of a coastal surveillance system for an undisclosed naval base on Mexico's Pacific coast.

US-based Prodar will act as an integrator to combine its vessel traffic service (VTS) management system with a Terma radar and Silent Sentinel's Osiris Searcher.

The Osiris Searcher comprises an Osiris PTU featuring a 550mm cooled MWIR thermal camera and 30x zoom HD visible camera.

The daytime camera will primarily be used for overview activities, with the thermal imaging camera used to extract more detailed images of potential threats.

The ...