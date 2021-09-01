Silent Sentinel secures Mexican naval base coastal surveillance contract

Rafael provides naval warfare suite for the Shaldag Mk V
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Surveillance and security systems provider, Silent Sentinel, will supply its Osiris Searcher as part of a coastal surveillance system for an undisclosed naval base on Mexico's Pacific coast.
US-based Prodar will act as an integrator to combine its vessel traffic service (VTS) management system with a Terma radar and Silent Sentinel's Osiris Searcher.
The Osiris Searcher comprises an Osiris PTU featuring a 550mm cooled MWIR thermal camera and 30x zoom HD visible camera.
The daytime camera will primarily be used for overview activities, with the thermal imaging camera used to extract more detailed images of potential threats.
The ...
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.
Four consortia obtain Competitive Procurement Phase design contracts for UK naval support vessels.
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
Indonesia looks to domestic shipbuilders for new naval vessels to patrol its vast archipelago.