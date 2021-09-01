To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Silent Sentinel secures Mexican naval base coastal surveillance contract

1st September 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Silent Sentinel’s Osiris Searcher system. (Photo: Silent Sentinel.)

Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.

Surveillance and security systems provider, Silent Sentinel, will supply its Osiris Searcher as part of a coastal surveillance system for an undisclosed naval base on Mexico's Pacific coast.

US-based Prodar will act as an integrator to combine its vessel traffic service (VTS) management system with a Terma radar and Silent Sentinel's Osiris Searcher.

The Osiris Searcher comprises an Osiris PTU featuring a 550mm cooled MWIR thermal camera and 30x zoom HD visible camera.

The daytime camera will primarily be used for overview activities, with the thermal imaging camera used to extract more detailed images of potential threats.

The ...

