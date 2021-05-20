Silent Sentinel helps to meet urgent East African C-UAS requirement

Jaegar Searcher 700 cooled mid-wave IR thermal cameras. (Photo: Silent Sentinel)

Jaegar thermal imaging cameras will be installed on vehicles with a radar system and C-UAS software.

UK-based Silent Sentinel announced on 19 May that its Jaegar Ranger 225 uncooled long-wave IR and Jaegar Searcher 700 cooled mid-wave IR thermal cameras will be integrated with a C-UAS system for an unnamed East African government.

Silent Sentinel noted that the vehicle-mounted Jaegar units are being supplied for 'swift delivery' in six weeks to meet an 'unprecedented' UOR, under a contract between the company and Israeli C-UAS specialist Skylock.

The Jaegar pan-and-tilt unit (PTU) will form part of both systems. A through-shaft arrangement allows a radar to be installed above the PTU, enabling 360° continuous rotation. The radar will be supplied by Observation Without Limits and Skylock subsidiary MyDefence is providing C-UAS software.