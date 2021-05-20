Silent Sentinel helps to meet urgent East African C-UAS requirement

Delivering Space Solutions - Transforming operations through satellite ground systems (video)
UK-based Silent Sentinel announced on 19 May that its Jaegar Ranger 225 uncooled long-wave IR and Jaegar Searcher 700 cooled mid-wave IR thermal cameras will be integrated with a C-UAS system for an unnamed East African government.
Silent Sentinel noted that the vehicle-mounted Jaegar units are being supplied for 'swift delivery' in six weeks to meet an 'unprecedented' UOR, under a contract between the company and Israeli C-UAS specialist Skylock.
The Jaegar pan-and-tilt unit (PTU) will form part of both systems. A through-shaft arrangement allows a radar to be installed above the PTU, enabling 360° continuous rotation. The radar will be supplied by Observation Without Limits and Skylock subsidiary MyDefence is providing C-UAS software.
USN can now provide precision landing for carrier-borne aircraft.
The Australian Army's communications upgrade continues with the release of SATCOM terminals mounted on trailers.
Forthcoming qualification of Leonardo's Grifo-E fire control radar could lead to a spike in demand from customers as the manufacturer looks to the light fighter jet and retrofit markets for sales.
Two new software-defined radios blend COTS technology with military hardware to expand network nodes and extend the effective range that data can travel.
BAE Systems is providing the DoD with advanced M-Code GPS modules.